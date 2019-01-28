‘The Bachelor’ Alum Bekah Martinez Bares Baby Bump in Update 2 Days Before Due Date

The Bachelor alum Bekah Martinez has shared a new photo baring her baby bump in a pregnancy update just two days before her due date.

In the photo shared to Instagram, Martinez donned a white crop top and some low-rise bottoms that allowed her to show off her pregnant tummy.

“39 weeks + 5 days. I actually have super-human patience right now— I know my due date is Tuesday, but I am perfectly at peace with going a couple weeks more. I trust my baby and I trust my body. He or she will come when they’re fully ready for the journey earth-side,” she wrote in a caption on the photo.

A number of her followers have since commented on her photo, sharing messages of encouragement and support.

“I loved childbirth, I’d heard so many horror stories but realised you go into it with an open mind, and you’ll be fine! Both my labours were drug free, baby 1 arrived in 4 hours and weighed 9lb 8oz, (7 yrs later) baby 2 arrived in 9 hours 9lb 11oz,” one fan commented. “Don’t get me wrong it hurt a little but so did my husband’s arm when I used it as a pain relief tool….good luck, cannot wait to see your news once baby makes their entrance.”

“I had four children – all big babies, and had no medical/pain intervention. My midwives taught me it’s not pain, it’s powerful life force,” another person wrote. “Hoping you have an extraordinary birth process and you tap into that powerful life force energy.”

“You’re an inspiration! I am 23 weeks pregnant with my first and I have been saying I want a natural birth this whole time,” someone else said. “I kinda get discouraged when I hear peoples scary birth stories about how painful it is but we are women; we are made to do this.”

“Best wishes to you and your little one. You will do great! Your body knows what to do,” one other fan commented on Martinez’s post.

The reality TV star and her boyfriend Grayston Leonard are expecting the new addition to their family any time now.