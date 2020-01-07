‘That ’70s Show’ and ‘OITNB’ Star Laura Prepon Reveals Baby Bump Update Amid Latest Pregnancy

Months after she first revealed her exciting baby news, Laura Prepon is giving fans a look at her baby bump in a new Instagram photo. And her caption for the snap is just as sweet as the photo itself.

On Jan. 4, the That ’70s Show star posted a photo of herself bundled up in her winter gear. The actor could be seen flashing a bright smile as she rested her hands on her growing baby bump.

“Heading into the new year with a bundle from the farmers market and a bundle on the way,” she captioned the post.

Many of Prepon’s Orange Is the New Black co-stars commented on the post with some incredibly kind messages.

“Lucky gal!” Taryn Manning wrote. “Congratulations on such an awesome family you have both created.”

“New York. Looks good on u,” Dascha Polanco wrote, commenting on the location that Prepon took the photo in.

Yael Stone also commented on the post with three red heart emojis, showcasing her love for her co-star and her happy news.

Prepon and her husband, Ben Foster, announced that they were expecting their second child back in October (the two are already parents to a daughter named Ella, whom they welcomed in the summer of 2017). On Instagram, the OITNB actor posted a photo of herself and her daughter in order to announce the news.

“We are so excited to announce that our family is growing,” Prepon captioned the snap. “Life is beautiful! #knockedup”

In April 2018, Prepon opened up to The MOMS about what it was like to be a working mother, as PEOPLE noted.

“Ben and I are really great about if I’m at work, he’s [at home], and if he’s at work, I’m [at home],” she said. “[But] I do feel guilty, and I just know that [Ella would] be proud if she knew. I’ve talked to a bunch of women [asking], ‘How do you do this?’ And they’re just like, ‘There’s really no solution. You just do it.’”;

Prepon continued to address the topic of mom shaming, which she said is something that she doesn’t want around herself or those closest to her.

She continued, “Even with some women having to bottle feed their babies earlier rather than breastfeed and the mom shaming that goes on … I don’t allow that anywhere near me or my friends.”