Teresa Palmer Welcomes Baby Girl Named Forest Sage Palmer With Husband Mark Webber

Teresa Palmer is now a mother of two!

The Australian actress and her actor-director husband, Mark Webber, welcomed their second child together, E! News reports.

“Our sweet littlest love is here,” Palmer wrote on Instagram. “Forest Sage Palmer was born yesterday in Adelaide on 12/12 at 12:18 p.m. weighing 8lb 4 oz and 20 inches long.”

The proud mama also added, “Our hearts are so full and blessed.”

Palmer and Webber are also parents to their 2-year-old son, Bodhi, with addition to Mark’s other son from a previous relationship.

The Hacksaw Ridge actress announced her pregnancy back in May and detailed the highs and lows of preparing for motherhood again on her blog.

Congratulations to the family on their newest addition!