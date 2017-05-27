Watch: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Has Huge Blowout With Mother Over Drunk Driving

A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on May 14, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

Teen Mom 2 star, Jenelle Evans might have caught a break in the legal feud with her mother, Barbara over the custody of her children, but things are far from quiet in the family.

In footage captured exclusively by Radar Online, the two were filmed in a massive shouting match regarding Barbara’ drinking and driving while in a parking lot.

The clip was filmed May 5 when the family went out to a restaurant, where Barbara imbibed in wine. Throughout the video, Evans claims that her mother was too drunk to drive home, as she tried to load her daughter’s 7-year-old son Jace and two young cousins into her car.

While Evans tries to encourage Barbara to take a taxi home, Barbara clearly becomes agitated, yelling at David Eason to “get that f–king camera off of me.”

Evans pleaded, “I’m just watching the safety of the children,” with Barbara replying, “I’m not drinking. I’m having dinner with my friends.”

Barbara claimed she barely had anything to drink, but Evans persists, “This is unsafe. Do you realize this? What you’re doing is unsafe!”

Once Barbara was made aware of the video, she contacted Radar Online to give her side of the story.

“I knew Jenelle was trying to set me up. She called me at 4:30 PM saying she wanted to see Jace. No. It doesn’t work like that. You can’t just call me like that,” she explained. “I had just sat down with my friends and had one sip of wine. I saw Jenelle standing there making a big scene. So I threw $40 on the table and got up and left. I was walking across the parking lot when [Jenelle and her fiancé David Eason] started filming me. They accused me of being drunk. I told them to stop filming me.”

She added, “I asked Jenelle, ‘What is wrong with you?’ I knew she was trying to set me up. The kids looked at her like ‘She’s out of her mind.’ How dare she do this to me? Her 64-year-old mother. She had the audacity to set me up.”

Courts determined earlier this week that Barbara would retain sole custody of Jace but that Jenelle can now have scheduled visits.

This might not have been the verdict Jenelle wanted, but she explained, “I’m not restricted to when my mom says I can have my son anymore. And at the moment that’s all I care about [I] just want to spend time with my son. He will be home one day but today wasn’t the day, sadly.”

