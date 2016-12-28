‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Might Have Just Threatened Farrah Abraham

(Photo: Twitter / @UsWeekly )

Two Teen Mom OG stars are battling it out online.

Things have been heating up between Amber Portwood and Farrah Abraham and their battle seems to be continuing online.

After Abraham posted a now-infamous meme comparing Portwood to Miss Piggy, her costar has clapped back with a meme of her own.

“Beauty is in the eye of the beholder & it may be necessary from time to time to give a stupid or misinformed beholder a black eye,” reads a meme depicting the Muppet, which Portwood posted.

"Violence is not the answer," the reality star captioned the photo, but the winking emoji that followed seemed to tell a different story.

“Violence is not the answer,” the reality star captioned the photo, but the winking emoji that followed seemed to tell a different story.

The vaguely threatening meme seems to be in direct response to the post Abraham shared which shows a side-by-side picture of Portwood and Miss Piggy.

“I’m not Farrah … Definitely not. Ur Miss Piggy!” it reads.

“Lmao I love fans they make the best s–t you can’t say out loud 😹😹😹😹👑👑👑💯💯💯💯💯💯,” Abraham captioned the picture on Instagram. “By the way Iove miss piggy but not the knock off.”

"Lmao I love fans they make the best s–t you can't say out loud 😹😹😹😹👑👑👑💯💯💯💯💯💯," Abraham captioned the picture on Instagram. "By the way Iove miss piggy but not the knock off."

This latest bout of insults comes after the two moms exchanged blows on the Teen Mom OG reunion show.