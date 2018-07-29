‘Teen Mom’ Mackenzie Standifer Shows off Baby Bump in Instagram Return

Teen Mom OG personality Mackenzie Standifer has resurfaced on social media to showcase her growing baby bump.

Standifer exited Instagram on May 26 by transferring her Instagram account to a friend, photographer Christan C. George. On Wednesday, it appeared Standifer took back over the account.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The account only shows two photos, the first of which sees Standifer showing off her baby bump.

It’s a simple photo, with Standifer shown cradling her stomach while in bed.

She captioned the photo, “Happiness is H•O•M•E•M•A•D•E.”

The second post on the Instagram account shows photos of Standifer, husband Ryan Edwards and his son, Bentley.

The return is somewhat surprising, as Standifer had apparently left the platform to improve her quality of life. George explained this in a June Instagram post.

“When Mack told me about how much her quality of life improved since letting go of social media a couple of months back I didn’t totally understand,” George wrote. “I see social media as a marketing tool and an additional stream of revenue for influencers. However, what price was she paying? Since I took over Mackenzie’s account- I expected people to unfollow (because after all they didn’t follow me- they followed her). What I didn’t expect was the trail of bullying to continue.”

She added, “These are examples of the messages I’ve received: ‘You’re f—ng ugly just like Mackenzie, your pictures suck and so do you, you’re trash, why did your ugly face show up on my timeline today.’ It’s unfortunate that these types of cyber attacks actually exist. Im choosing to find peace with Jesus, and thanking Him for His Amazing grace and truth!”

Standifer’s relationship with Edwards put her into the spotlight due to his past relationship with Bentley’s mother, Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout. She has previously opened up about her frustrations with appearing on reality TV in the past.

“What’s it like being on TV you may ask? Must be so glamorous, right?” Standifer wrote on her website in December. “Let’s start from here. This is a very, very lonely life. It takes you to dark places and it forces you to find yourself and to define what you’re made of. It’s about showing the world the ‘story’ while knowingly opening yourself up to hatred and vile comments at your expense.”

Edwards has not revealed any further updates on her pregnancy.