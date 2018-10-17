‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Javi Marroquin Expecting Baby Boy With Girlfriend Lauren Comeau

It will be a boy for Javi Marroquin and girlfriend Lauren Comeau, who announced the sex of their first child together with a sweet sports-themed reveal on Instagram Monday.

The Teen Mom 2 star and his girlfriend shared photos of the reveal on social media, which featured them hitting what appears to be a giant soccer ball to reveal blue smoke. Marroquin’s 4-year-old son with Kailyn Lowry, Lincoln, was right by his dad’s side to celebrate his new baby bro, due in September.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Ready for a house full of BOYS! 💙” Comeau captioned the adorable candid photo.

Marroquin captioned the same photo, “Your mom, big bro, and I love you already! 👨‍👩‍👦‍👦”

The couple first announced they were expecting in May, with the MTV personality sharing a photo of his baby mama’s bump on Facebook with the caption, “Blessings on top of blessings. Sometimes life’s biggest blessings come in the smallest packages. Baby Marroquin coming soon!”

The expectant father told Us Weekly at the time, “When we realized there was a possibility of having a baby, we decided to take the pregnancy test while together. I was excited at first, then got a little bit of cold feet. Like, I can’t believe this is happening. Lincoln is almost 5, so so many emotions going through my head.”

“We are gonna find out the gender and have a gender reveal planned with Linc,” he continued. “We have a solid plan of when she is coming to Delaware! As of now we’re enjoying this first one before we even think of any more kids.”

The two had first dated from July 2017 to September 2017 before getting back together shortly after Marroquin’s split with his Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus in January.

And although things may have moved quickly for the couple following his messy breakup with DeJesus, the 24-year-old mom of two has no issues with Marroquin adding to his new little family.

“I’m happy for them. I wish them nothing but the best,” she told Us Weekly at the time of the pregnancy announcement. “I don’t wish it was my baby. … All he wanted was a family and he got it. So good for him. Like I said, I’m sending my best wishes and have no hard feelings.”

Even ex-wife Lowry said she wished the two the best! It looks like this little one will be starting things off on the right foot.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo Credit: Instagram / Lauren Comeau