Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5

Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.

Solomon and Swash shared the exciting pregnancy news via an adorable video shared to Solomon's Instagram account. In the clip, the soon-to-be mom of five could be seen in the bathroom with a pregnancy test before she called her husband in. As she proudly showed off the positive test results, Swash could be heard gasping before asking, "What are you holding? You're joking." The former EastEnders star eventually collapsed to his knees, embracing his wife's knees in his excitement. He told Solomon, "this is the best news bubba," before he proudly held up the pregnancy test for the camera.

Solomon shared the video alongside a caption that began with "Me + Him =" alongside a series of face emojis. She went on to share that she was "so grateful & can not believe I'm saying this... Another little pickle is on the way," referring to the adorable nickname she uses for her kids. She also admitted that the pregnancy was "a HUGE surprise, but one that we are so thankful for."

The announcement was met with a round of congratulatory posts, including from Solomon's sister Jemma, who commented that she "can't wait to meet you baby!" Sophie Hinchliffe, also known as Mrs Hinch, wrote, "THIS I just cannot wait my darling, another beautiful pickle, love you all to pieces," with Vicky Pattison writing, "I'm sobbing, congratulations guys."

Solomon's pregnancy announcement came after fans first began to speculate that the Loose Women co-host, who rose to fame on the X Factor in 2009, was pregnant. Many noticed that the star seemed to be wearing baggier clothing, as if to hide a baby bump, in recent weeks. Amid the confirmation and the flurry of congratulations she received, Solomon thanked fans in a message shared to her Instagram Story, writing that "your messages are so beautiful... Honestly, you're all so bloody sweet and kind and I can't wait to come on here and tell you EVERYTHING." She added, "I can't believe we are having another baby! We are soooo excited... I'm nervous for my noon! But so so excited."