'Survivor' Couple Welcomes First Baby Together

Congratulations to Survivor stars Sierra Dawn and Joe Anglim! The married reality show alums took to Instagram over the holiday weekend to announce that they welcomed a daughter, their first child together, named Della Dawn Anglim. In Dawn's photo, baby Della sleeps while swaddled in a patterned blanket and wearing a matching head wrap.

"Della Dawn Anglim, our world is forever changed," the new mom captioned the photo. "Thanks for choosing us baby girl." She also made sure to reference her and Anglim's Survivor roots, adding the hashtags #WelcomeToTheTribe and #Nobel. Anglim also shared the photo, writing that "there are no words" to describe the arrival of their baby girl. "We are forever grateful for you and can't wait for the most exciting and best season yet," he wrote.

Plenty of their fellow Survivor alums congratulated the couple, including Abi-Maria Gomes, Andrea Boehlke, Cirie Fields, Sandra Diaz-Twine and Kristie Bennett, as well as Big Brother star Nicole Franzel, who is also expecting her first child. "She is perfect," Gomes wrote. "She's so peaceful!!! Congrats!!" Boehlke commented.

Dawn and Anglim met in 2014 on Survivor: Worlds Apart (Season 30) but didn't start dating until after the show — during which Dawn voted Anglim off. They tied the knot in 2019 after Anglim proposed during a road trip from Arizona to Utah and they announced in November 2020 that they were expecting their first child. In the Thanksgiving-themed announcement, Dawn quipped, "the turkey ain't the only thing in the oven this year! It's sparkling apple cider from here on out!"

The couple gushed over each other to Entertainment Tonight in 2019. "I tell him every day, and I thank the Lord every day, because he literally is the most amazing man that I've ever met," Dawn said of Anglim. "His heart is just incredible. I don't know how he deals with me and is so patient and kind. I'm so lucky."

He was just as complimentary of his wife, saying, "I couldn't say anything else but great things about her, too. ... We complement each other in a lot of good ways, and she's the yang, I'm the yin, so it's a very good balance, so we're a great team. There's no one else I want on my team."

The new season of Survivor finally started production in Fiji in March after a yearlong delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although CBS has not announced an official premiere date for Season 41, it's expected that new episodes will start airing in the fall of 2021. Catch up on any and all of the old seasons of Survivor on Paramount+; get a free trial by clicking here.

