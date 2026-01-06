‘Survivor’ Favorite Reveals Pregnancy to Kick off 2026

Jessica Figueroa, known as “Figgy” to Survivor fans, has announced that she’s going to be a mom. The former reality star revealed the news in a sweet Instagram post.

Holding a sonogram while smiling alongside her husband, Austin Dirks, and their dog, she beamed with pride about becoming a mom. It’s the couple’s first child together.

“New year means new addition to our crew… Cookie is becoming a big brother!!! ✨🤗 Heart is full, overflowing with gratitude, and we are beyond thrilled for this next chapter! 🩷🩷🩷 #momanddad” she captioned the post while tagging Dirks.

Comments of congrats poured in. “I’m so happy!!!!! Congratulations you guys you are going to be incredible parents!!!!!” one follower wrote. “CRYING TEARS OF JOY 😭 yall are gonna be such incredible parents and I can’t wait to meet thee new icon 🤩🍼🥰” another wrote. Another chimed in: “Yey!!!!!!!!!!!! I can finally tell the world!!!! 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍”

Figgy competed on the show’s 33rd season. She then went on to also compete on Squid Game: The Challenge, which aired on Netflix.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she talked about her return to reality competition shows with Squid Game after a seven year hiatus. “One of my fiancé’s coworkers sent me, “You should apply for this show.” I was like, “Maybe I should. I love the series.” I am pretty impatient — I reached out to my fiancé, “Should I apply for the show?” And didn’t hear back from him in time, so I sent in a 60-second video and I was like, “Too late. I sent it in.” Didn’t think twice about it and I didn’t put too much effort into it either,” she explained in 2023.

Regarding whether her time on Survivor prepared her for the Netflix competition series, she was indifferent. “My paranoia levels were super low. I was much more chill going into this experience. But they’re so different,” she explained. “Survivor helped me mentally prepare because any time you compete on a show for the first time, you do have the jitters and you have all the butterflies, and those were real for me, but I came in more confident this time and that was really awesome.”