Super Bowl 2020: Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Behind-the-Scenes Moment With Daughter Emme Before Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira were joined by a few special guests during their Super Bowl halftime show, sharing the stage with Bad Bunny, J Balvin and Lopez’s 11-year-old daughter, Emme Maribel Muñiz. On Monday, Lopez shared a behind-the-scenes video from the moments leading up to her performance, which included the superstar preparing alongside her daughter as they stood backstage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 3, 2020 at 5:36pm PST

“These moments were captured just minutes before we hit the stage last night,” she wrote. “All I want my girls, the little girls on stage with me and all over the world to know is how to use their voices and be proud of everything they are. We are proud to recognize that all of us together are what makes this beautiful country truly great.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

During the show, Emme arrived near the finale, appearing in lit-up abstract cages with a number of other children dressed in white sweatshirts with the American flag on the front while singing Lopez’s hit “Let’s Get Loud.” After exiting her cage, Emme joined Lopez on stage where she sang a few lines of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA” while Lopez was wearing a feathered cape with the American flag on one side and the Puerto Rican flag on the other.

Lopez also shared a behind-the-scenes moment with her daughter from rehearsals in the week before the Super Bowl, though she didn’t reveal that Emme was actually rehearsing with her rather than just visiting.

“I love when Lulu visits me at rehearsals…. #rehearsalbelike 5 DAYS!!!!” Lopez captioned a photo of the two sharing a quiet moment on a makeshift stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jan 28, 2020 at 10:53am PST

Emme’s dad, Marc Anthony, praised the 11-year-old after her performance. “Emme Daddy is so proud of you,” he tweeted. “You are my [heart] and I am forever yours.”

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Super Bowl, Lopez shared that she hoped her and Shakira’s performance would inspire those watching.

“I’m a woman, I’m Latin and I’m American and I’m proud of all of those things,” she said, via the Washington Post. “If you’re going to describe me, I guess, that’s what it is. So, all of those things will be part of the performance for sure. I really hope that it empowers people. There is so much that we can achieve, just me and Shakira being on that stage is something where people go, ‘Yay, anything is possible. We can be up there, too.’”

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur