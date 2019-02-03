Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s Daughter Cheers on ‘Papai’ Ahead of Super Bowl in Rare Photo

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s daughter is ready to root on her dad in Super Bowl LIII!

The New England Patriots quarterback’s 6-year-old daughter with the Brazilian supermodel, doesn’t make many appearances on her parents’ social media, but ahead of Sunday’s big game against the Los Angeles Rams, Bündchen shared heartwarming photos of her family on Instagram.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In one photo, Vivian can be seen from behind, stretching her arms out while looking out at the football field, clad in an oversized Brady jersey and adorable pigtail braids. The couple also shares 9-year-old son Benjamin, and Brady also is father to 11-year-old son John Edward Thomas Moynahan from a previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan of Blue Bloods.

“Let’s go papai !!!” Bündchen captioned the photo, using the Portuguese word for “papa” as a sweet term of endearment. “Let’s go pats !!!”

In another photo, the model hugs her husband, kneeling in his practice garb, from behind.

“I got your back!” she captioned the snap, adding a heart emoji.

Brady responded in the comments, “And I have yours!!!!”

Fans were loving the family photos ahead of Brady’s big game.

“Love it when family comes together to support one another!!!!” one follower commented. “Teach ’em young and they will always remember!!!!!!!”

“Amazing couple and amazing individuals!!!” another added.

Others used the photos as the opportunity to talk a little smack ahead of the game.

“Not a fan of the Pats but definitely am a fan of your beautiful family,” one follower noted. “Great picture.”

“Rooting for the other team,” another added, “but good luck!”

Brady is already a five-time Super Bowl champion, but will be looking to make that six in his ninth Super Bowl Sunday. In May, Brady told ESPN there was “zero” percent chance he would retire after this season, but did admit to wanting to spend more time with his children.

“My kids are 10, 8 and 5. They’re not getting younger, so I need to take time so I can be available to them, too,” Brady said. “I’ve really spent the last two or three months doing those things, and I think I’m really trying to fill my tank up so that when I do go back, I can go back and I think I’ll actually be, in my mind, a better player, a better teammate, because I’ll be really rejuvenated.”

The Los Angeles Rams face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sunday.

Photo credit: Instagram/Gisele Bündchen