‘Suits’ Star Welcomes Baby

A Suits star’s family has officially expanded.

Patrick J. Adams and wife, Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario, have welcomed baby No. 3.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Tag. You’re it,” Adams shared on Instagram on Tuesday alongside a black-and-white photo of a little baby hand, all five fingers, resting on top of his own hand. The couple announced in November that they were expecting their third child, with Bellisario sharing a video of her 40th birthday festivities that included a behind-the-scenes look at a photoshoot showing off her growing baby bump.

Plenty of famous friends took to the comments of the birth announcement, including Adams’ Suits co-star Sarah Rafferty, who wrote, “We love you sweet baby,” with four red heart emojis. Pretty Little Liars stars Ashley Benson and Sasha Pieterse simply commented with emojis, two heart-eyed emojis, and a face holding back tears emoji with a red heart emoji, respectively. Meanwhile, PLL creator I. Marlene King said, “Oh baby! Mazel Tov! A party of five now!” with an appropriate five red hearts. Other celebs to share congratulatory comments include Jonathan Sadowski, Ashley Aubra, Katie Lowes, and Adam Shapiro.

Adams and Bellisario met and started dating in 2009 when they were cast in the play Equivocation. They briefly broke up, but after Adams guest starred on Pretty Little Liars to win her back, his plan worked and they got back together in 2010. The two tied the knot in December 2016 in Santa Barbara. Adams and Bellisario welcomed their daughters Aurora, in 2018, and Elliot, in 2021. As of now, it’s unclear if Baby Adams is the couple’s third girl or first boy, but as Adams indicated in his pregnancy announcement in November, that baby is so loved regardless.

(Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Apple TV+ via Getty Images)

“We don’t know your name yet,” he wrote at the time. “We don’t know your gender. We don’t know what your smile looks like or what your first laugh will do to our hearts. We don’t what will make you laugh or cry or what food you will fall in love with first. We don’t know what will scare you or how you’ll learn to overcome it. We don’t know what kind of music will make you want to move or what kind of clothes you’ll reach for when your arms are strong enough to grab them.”

“We don’t know exactly what kind of gymnastics our hearts will do when we get to hold you for the first time,” he continued. “We’ve been here before but we’ve never been here with you and so we really know nothing at all. Almost nothing. What we do know is that we have an infinite supply of love waiting for you. Love, laughter, tears, dance parties, lullabies and lessons. We’ll show you some stuff but you will teach us everything else. We don’t know much but we know there is nothing we want to be more than your parents. It’s a strange stage you’re about to walk out on but we’ll be right there with you for the whole terrifying wonderful and beautiful show. Thanks for choosing us. We will always choose you. Soon…”