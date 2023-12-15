Who Is Snoop Dogg's Daughter? Meet Cori Broadus

Snoop Dogg and his family have been in the news a lot lately. In addition to becoming a grandfather, the West Coast rapper's only daughter Cori Broadus, announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend Wayne Deuce in November 2022. The "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper immediately gave his blessing when Deuce asked for Cori's hand in marriage. Cori shared the engagement moments in a series of Instagram photos and videos. Deuce proposed in a lit-up room with a bright sign reading, "Will you marry me, Cori?" The camera pans to show her reaction. She makes her way to Duece and gave him a yes, with them embracing in a big hug. "The easiest YES ever," she wrote in the caption of her upload. "I love you so much and can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you." Just weeks later, the soon-to-be married couple celebrated with an engagement shoot. In one post, Cori and Deuce posed with their two dogs. She followed it up with more shots of her with Deuce wearing the same dress, and him wearing a pleather suit, boots, and a white t-shirt, captioning it: "Mr. and Mrs. coming soon."

Cori has been in the spotlight courtesy of her dad's fame her entire life. She appeared on the reality series Snoop Dogg's Fatherhood on E! for two seasons. The show chronicled Snoop's life balancing being a hip-hop mogul and hands-on father and husband. Cori had aspirations of being a singer and filmed scenes rehearsing in vocal practice with Keyshia Cole.

Though she's had privilege, her life hasn't been easy. She was diagnosed with lupus when she was 6. Lupus is an autoimmune disease in which the body's immune system mistakes healthy tissues as foreign invaders and attacks them rather than targeting the bad bacteria and viruses and causes pain, swelling, fatigue, and changes in the skin. After years of flare-ups and taking upward of a dozen pills a day to manager her symptoms, she embarked on a lifestyle change and lives completely natural, which she says has improved her quality of life tremendously.

"I stopped taking all of my medication," she told PEOPLE. "I'm just doing everything natural, all types of herbs, sea moss, teas. I started working out, drinking lots of water," she added. "So now I think my body's like, okay, this is the new program and she's getting used to it."

Cori owns a loungewear line, The Choc Factory. She also works as an influencer and has paid partnerships with brand like Death Row Clothing and The Children's Place.