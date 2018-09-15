Model Slick Woods Goes Into Labor After Walking NYFW Runway

Model Slick Woods, who walked the runway at Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty show during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, went into labor moments after she walked in a risque look.

Woods, 22, wore just pasties, pantyhouse and barely-there lingerie during the show, while mine months pregnant. After leaving the runway, she went into labor, a source told Us Weekly Friday.

“Slick Woods went into labor almost right after she stepped off the runway. Paramedics were called to the show and took Slick to the nearest hospital,” the source said.

“A lewk, 14 hours of labor, and A king is born. This is the face of a WOMAN IN LABOR, we hold s– down most of us don’t even know how much we’re going through, I’m here to say I CAN DO WHATEVER THE F– I WANT WHENEVER THE F– I WANT AND SO CAN YOU,” Woods wrote on Instagram early Friday.

According to TMZ, the baby’s name is Saphir, and the boy’s father is Adonis Bosso, an Ivory Coast-born model.

Woods, whose real name is Simone Thompson, is a Minneapolis native. She announced her pregnancy in July.

Since Woods was discovered as a homeless teenager in Los Angeles, she has modeled for Yeezy, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Puma. According to a Fashionista profile, Woods was discovered by model Ash Stymest at a critical point in her life. She was using drugs and had already spent time in jail.

“He found out about how my life was and never let me leave his side again. He kind of took me under his wing and taught me about how life should be basically, and I never went hungry again,” Woods said.

Although her early life was not easy, Woods told Fashionista she would not do anything differently.

“I don’t believe in regret, and I don’t believe in mistakes. That’s when people start hating themselves and resenting life and people around them, blaming people for things that happened, living in the past, dwelling on things. F– it. It happened,” she said. “I still have my high school sweetheart boyfriend tatted on my arm. I’ll never get it removed. I’ll probably never see him again, either, but you just have to build on your story and you don’t have to erase to unlearn.”

Woods has become known for her distinctive look and her attitude. She told Fashionista she loves being the villain, and said it was “funny” that the people who would once ignore her now want her as the face of their brands.

“B– kissing my a– right now, and it’s so funny because the same people would step over me while I was sleeping on the street sit next to my head at the bus stop, waiting for the bus,” she said. “That makes it a lot easier to just do whatever the f– … ’cause you know, none of these people are gonna give a f– about you. They just want what you have.”

Photo credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty