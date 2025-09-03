‘Sistas’ Actress Jasmin Brown Reveals New Baby Bump Photos

Jasmin Brown is stunning as a pregnant woman. The Sistas star is expecting baby number two with former NFL baller turned podcast host, Cam Newton.

She recently shared a slew of photos on Instagram highlighting her pregnancy. She and Brown have been together since at least 2021.

“In full BLOOM as I wait for YOU to come. 🌹Maternity shoot 2025 look #2 “ she captioned one post of her cradling her belly with her hair adorned with roses. In another post, she cradled her belly donning a golden yellow dress. “Honey dipped 🍯 THE GODDESS x HER WOMB ✨” she captioned the post.

This will be Newton’s ninth child overall. Their oldest daughter together was born in March 2024.

Newton shares four children with his ex-girlfriend, Kia Proctor — sons Chosen Sebastian, Camidas Swain and Cashmere Saint and daughter Sovereign-Dior Cambella — and helps raise Proctor’s older daughter, Shakira. He also shares two children with photographer LaReina Shaw — their son, Caesar and Shaw’s older son, Jaden, from a previous relationship.

His relationships have been heavily scrutinized, specifically having so many broken homes. In the last year, he’s been open on his podcast about feeling guilty for not raising his children under one nucleus household.

Brown has been under attack for seemingly changing her independent woman attitude since getting with Newton. In one social media post, she gave advice on how to keep a man.

She shared a meme that read: “When there’s peace in your home, it’s hard not to stay at home.” Brown captioned the post, “And some of yall be wondering why yo man don’t never want to be there. He out fightin the world and gotta come home and fight you too. And I know I know. ‘He wouldn’t have to fight me if he just answered the phone when I called him the first time.’ You got it sis,” per ESSENCE.