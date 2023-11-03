Cam Newton's Girlfriend Is Pregnant: QB Set to Become a Father of 8

Cam Newton is going to be a father of eight kids. The NFL quarterback's girlfriend Jasmin Brown announced that she is pregnant and expecting their first child together. Brown, who is an actress and comedian, shared the news on Instagram, showing off her baby bum while announcing dates on her comedy tour.

"Third times (sic) a charm tour coming to a comedy stage near you," Brown wrote. In the post, Brown shared a poster that had the words "Baby Momma 3." The name of the tour could refer to Brown being the third woman to have a child with him. Newton shares five kids with with ex-fiancée Kia Proctor and two kids with ex La Reina Shaw.

According to TMZ Sports, a person on Instagram went after Brown for being the third woman to have a child with Newton. The former Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots quarterback came to her defense and wrote, "Welp that's why I ain't with you," Newton said. "LOL it's levels to this Queen and if someone is worth it, yo ass would do a lot of things you ONCE said you wouldn't do. I hope you find someone though, I would hate for anyone to go through life alone. I would hate it there lol."

According to BET, Newton and Brown have been dating since 2021. While performing at The Improv in April, Brown shared a joke about being a "stepmom" to Newton's children and how they wanted to sleep in the bed while she attempted to engage in other activities with her partner. Brown is known for appearing in the BET show Sistas and its spinoff Zatima which streams on BET+. Brown also starred in the BET+ series Caught Up which premiered earlier this year.

Newton, 34, has not played in the NFL since the end of the 2021 season. He was selected No. 1 overall by the Carolina Panthers in the 2011 NFL Draft and was named Offensive Rookie of the Year after throwing for 4,051 yards and 21 touchdowns while rushing for 706 yards and 14 scores. He was with the Panthers until the end of the 2019 season and signed with the Patriots in 2020. Newton returned to the Panthers in 2021 and has not signed with another team. In his career, Newton was named to the Pro Bowl three times, named Offensive Player of the Year and MVP in 2015 and led the Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance that same season.