9 Singers Who Performed While Pregnant

After a noticeably pregnant Cardi B delivered an incredible performance on SNL this past weekend, a new light is shined on pregnant singers who take still take to the stage.

It’s not a common occurrence by any means, but it also isn’t all that rare either.

Some singer moms-to-be just prefer the way they feel on the stage and, regardless of how far along they may be, just want to share their joy with their fans.

Below, we’ve adapted a list, originally shared by Entertainment Weekly, of some performers who grabbed the mic and sang their hearts out while also having a “bun in the oven.”

Beyoncé

Beyonce has taken the stage to perform while pregnant, not once, but twice.

The first time was back in 2011 when she appeared on the MTV Video Music Awards and performed “Love on Top” while pregnant with her daughter Blue Ivy.

She did it again in 2017, taking the Grammy stage and belting out selections from her hit album Lemonade while pregnant with twins Rumi and Sir.

Kelis

Kelis is most well-known for hit song “Milkshake,” as well as for being married to rapper Nas from 2005 until 2009.

In August of 2015, the singer hit the Afropunk Festival stage in Brooklyn, New York, and performed while pregnant with her second child, Shepherd.

While they have kept the specific of their relationship extremely secret, it is believed that Shepherd’s father is real estate agent Mike Mora, according to The Daily Mail.

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson is married to talent manager Brandon Blackstock. The couple have two children together.

In February of 2016, Clarkson returned to the American Idol stage and performed the “Piece by Piece,” a song that she wrote about her husband and her estranged father while she was pregnant with her son.

She was overcome with emotion during the performance and afterwards told Ryan Seacrest, “It’s just a touching song for me because I wrote it about my little girl when I was pregnant, and now I’m pregnant with my little boy — which I hope comes out very soon.”

Karen O

Karen O is the raucous and righteous singer of garage rock band the Yeah Yeah Yeah’s.

In 2011, Karen married British film and music video director Barnaby Clay.

Karen eventually became pregnant with the couple’s son Django and debuted her baby bump while performing the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in April of 2015.

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys started dating rapper Swizz Beatz back in 2008. The couple had their first child, a boy, a couple of years later.

While pregnant with their second son, Genesis Ali Dean, Keys performed her song “We Are Here” at the MTV European Music Awards in November of 2014 while wearing a gorgeous sparkling white dress.

M.I.A.

Rapper M.I.A — real name Mathangi “Maya” Arulpragasam — would be best known for her 2008 hit song Paper Planes.

In 2009, she hit the Grammy stage to perform while also being nine months pregnant with her son Ikhyd Edgar Arular Bronfman.

She gave birth to him only three days later.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer is one of the hardest working moms in showbusiness.

Back in 2007, while on tour with then-husband Marc Anthony, she continuously denied being pregnant, although rumors continued to swirl.

Finally, on the final night of the tour, the couple reveled to the audience that she was, in fact, pregnant with twins.

Lauryn Hill

Lauryn Hill is the female voice behind the iconic rap group the Fugees.

She also put out one of the most iconic R&B albums of all-time, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, in 1998.

Hill is a mother of six who took the stage at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in 2011 to perform while pregnant with her sixth child, Micah.

Ciara

Ciara is currently married to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. The couple has one child together.

Before dating Wilson, however, Ciara was with rapper Future, with whom she had a son.

While pregnant with the child in 2014, Ciara performed at a Grammys after party while wearing an outfit that accentuated her baby bump.