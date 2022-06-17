Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Makes Her Music Video Debut to Doja Cat's New Single 'Vegas'

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is showing off more of her dance moves. The daughter of powerhouse actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has been going viral as of late via TikTok videos showcasing her hip-hop choreography to songs like "About Damn Time" by Lizzo and "Shivers" by Ed Sheeran. She was recently featured in a video along with other dancers from the famed Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, California. In the latest video, Shiloh is dancing to Doja Cat's new single "Vegas" from the Elvis soundtrack and showed off her choreography from a class taught by instructor Hamilton Evans.

Shiloh, 16, takes center stage in the video at the 2:40 mark. She's donning a Beatles t-shirt and Vans sneakers alongside two other dancers performing their new moves. Her parents are reportedly beaming over her dance skills. A source told Us Weekly that Brad and Angelina are "very proud" of her dancing endeavors. "They'd have no issue if she wants to turn pro, but they're not pushing it on her by any means," the source added. "Shiloh loves dancing, she's seriously talented and has been going to these classes for a few years now."

Brad and Angelina welcomed Shiloh in May 2006. The former couple also share Shiloh's siblings: Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13.

Angelina adores her children and boasts their close relationship. "I love them. I feel like we're such a team," she told British Vogue in Feb. 2021. "It may sound clichéd, but you love, and you try, and even if you burn the eggs, that doesn't matter in the end."

So far, only Shiloh and her sister Vivienne have shown public interest in the entertainment business. Shiloh voiced a character in 2016's Kung Fu Panda when she was just 3. Vivienne played a young Aurora in 2014's Maleficent.