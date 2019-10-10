Brad Pitt Reportedly Considers Fallout With Son Maddox a ‘Tremendous Loss’

Brad Pitt is hoping to mend his relationship with son Pax Jolie-Pitt after struggling to heal his relationship with his eldest son Maddox Jolie-Pitt. According to one source, Pitt is disappointed that he hasn’t been able to fix things between he and his adopted son after his ex-wife Angelina Jolie‘s attempts to fix the father and son relationship.

“Maddox hasn’t been receptive,” an insider told Us Weekly. “And for Brad, it’s a tremendous loss.”

Maddox, 18, is currently attending a college in South Korea, but has since been estranged from his dad since 2016 — the same year that Jolie and Pitt split. Their relationship allegedly became strained after an argument they had while they were flying on a private jet to L.A. with the family, however, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor was cleared of any wrongdoing.

“With Maddox overseas, Brad is also hopeful that Pax will also be interested in reconnecting without the influence of his older brother,” the insider revealed.

The Mr. and Mrs. Smith actor and actress also share children Zahara, 14; Shiloh, 13; Vivienne, 11 and Knox, 11.

While things have been rocky between Pitt and his son, it seems to be smooth sailing when it comes to the actor and his reported new girlfriend. A few months after he finalized his split with Jolie, Pitt moved on to a jewelry designer and holistic healer Sat Hari Khalsa.

“She’s very strong and has a beautiful mind,” a source told the publication. “That’s what he’s attracted to.”

The insider also told the magazine that the 50-year-old “is earthy” and different from the women he’s dated in the past. The two were first seen together a year ago at the Silverlake Conservatory of Music Gala — an annual benefit thrown by the Red Hot Chili Peppers — where they were photographed together.

While it was questioned for a while among fans on whether he and his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston were getting back together — especially after it was said that he showed up at her 50th birthday bash — the source is saying that he only wants to be with someone who is not a part of the Hollywood life.

“At this stage of his life, he’s only interested in women who aren’t any part of the industry,” the source added.

While he may be interested in her, Pitt may not be ready to settle down just yet.

“Brad’s not in that mind-set,” the source said, however, it doesn’t mean that it’s not serious. “Sat is very special to him and someone he enjoys spending time with,” they continued.