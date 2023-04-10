Shemar Moore Can't Get Enough Adorable Twinning With His Baby Girl in Latest Photos

Shemar Moore posted precious pictures of his daughter Frankie on his Instagram account Saturday. Interestingly, Moore, 52, included a side-by-side comparison of both himself and his newborn wearing big smiles in the first photograph. In the second picture, Frankie is wearing her grandmother's straw hat. "Frankie and Daddy TWINNING…Swipe to see Frankie stealing Grandma Marilyn's hat swag," he captioned the post. A representative for Moore said he and girlfriend Jesiree Dizon welcomed Frankie on Jan. 24. "Shemar Moore and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl. The family is very happy and healthy," the representative told People. The S.W.A.T. actor shared on Instagram at his mother Marilyn's grave in February that she "dreamed" of him having a family.

Moore is pictured holding his newborn daughter in one arm, while Dizon is in the other, toasting his late mother, who he lost in 2020. "Shemar, Jesiree, Frankie, and the spirit of Grandma Marilyn….. Mom's dream was for me to become a father and give momma some grand babies… it took me a minute, but momma's dream is now reality!!" wrote Moore. "I accomplished much and experienced the good, the Great, the light, and the dark… but this I couldnt do on my own… Jesiree Dizon, we came back into each others lives and found love again and created a magical lil human together… I'll call her 'My little miracle'….. FRANKIE MOORE," he continued. "Jez, I love you and am so grateful… Daddy Loves Frankie… I love and miss you everyday, Grandma Marilyn RIP 2/8/20."

A few days later, the S.W.A.T. actor shared a touching video of father and daughter relaxing together. "Her little eyes are open. Daddy and Frankie, just chillin'," he says in the clip, captioning the post, "Daddy n Frankie… My New Partner in Crime." During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show in January, the actor shared that he was expecting a new child and that the baby's due date was significant. "I'm Shemar Moore, 52½ years old. My mother is in heaven, right now it'll be the three-year anniversary on Feb. 8," he shared. "And on Feb. 8, I'm going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy." There was a burst of applause from the audience, with Hudson congratulating the actor on the joyful news of his pregnancy, saying that his mom was "smiling down on him from heaven. "I'm so excited. I'm sorry she can't be here. I was worried for a while that it was a 'that ship has sailed' kind of thing but God had my back, and things lined up."