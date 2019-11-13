Shawn Johnson Reveals Special Meaning Behind Infant Daughter’s Name

Olympic gold medal gymnast Shawn Johnson didn’t have to think for long when it came to her daughter Drew Hazel East’s name. After welcoming her first child on Oct. 29, the new mom took to Instagram on Nov. 9 to reveal the special meaning behind her little girl’s name, revealing that it pays homage to her husband, Andrew East.

“Drew Hazel East. 8lbs 8oz. 20.5 inches long. 10/29/19,” Johnson captioned a photo of her newly expanded family of three.

“Named after the most incredible person I know… her daddy,” she added.

A post shared by Shawn Johnson East (@shawnjohnson) on Nov 8, 2019

The unconventional name was certainly a winner among Johnson’s 2.4 million Instagram followers, who took to the comments section of the post with their reactions to the reveal.

“I LOVEE that name,” one person wrote.

“Namesake vibes congrats y’all!!” added another. “Baby girls are THE BEST!!!”

“It’s also so sweet she’s named after her daddy,” commented a third. “Congratulations!! Welcome to the very best journey of your life.”

After tying the knot in April 2016, Johnson and her husband announced in April of this year that they were expecting. The announcement came less than two years after they suffered a devastating miscarriage.

“I’m absolutely terrified,” Johnson said in a YouTube video of her pregnancy. “It’s natural for anybody who’s experienced pain or loss to guard their hearts when things happen again. I can naturally feel that my heart is guarding itself because I don’t want to go through that again.”

Thankfully, aside from a minor injury suffered when she was 38 weeks pregnant that required a trip to the ER, Johnson’s pregnancy was smooth sailing, and she and her husband welcomed their baby girl via C-section on Oct. 29.

“My/our world no longer has anything to do with us but everything to do with her. It’s all for her and I will forever do anything for this girl that I love more than I ever could imagine,” she wrote on Instagram. “A love no one can ever prepare you for.”

“[Andrew East] I meant it in the hospital when I said you will forever be my number one but she will now forever be OUR number one together,” she continued, going on to thank the doctors and nurses who helped during her delivery and “the best husband/daddy in the world for being there every step of the way.”

After documenting her pregnancy for her fans, Johnson is continuing to document her life as a new mom on social media. She has even created an Instagram account just for her daughter.