Serena Williams Shares First Photos of Baby Girl

Serena Williams is finally sharing photos of her and fiancé Alexis Ohanian’s new baby girl.

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories 😍😍❤️❤️ A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

The tennis champion shared a glimpse of their daughter on Instagram, two weeks after her birth.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So we’re leaving the hospital after six, seven days,” the proud mom said in a video on her Instagram story. “It’s been a long time, but we had a lot of complications, but look who we got — we got a baby girl!”

Williams hinted on Tuesday that she would share pics of the newborn on Tuesday with a photo of her and Ohanian with the caption “…. but are you ready?”

The tennis icon was induced on Thursday, August 31 and delivered the baby girl on Friday, September 1 in Palm Beach, Florida, weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces.

She accidentally announced her pregnancy in April by publicly sharing a Snapchat of her baby bump that was originally meant for private viewing. Not only did her Snap alert the public to her pregnancy, but also to the fact that she had won the Australian Open while secretly pregnant.

“[Serena] won the Australian Open while pregnant,” Ohanian said on Jimmy Kimmel Live in early August. “And she remarked that she feels like it has to be a girl because everything that that baby went through and handled like a champ, only a woman could be strong enough to take on.”

Williams echoed her fiancé’s sentiment to Vogue in its September issue, revealing, “I have a strong suspicion that it’s a girl.”

Now that Williams is a mom, will her tennis career take the back burner? Not likely. The tennis queen told Vanity Fair that she plans to hit the competitive court as soon as January. “I don’t think my story is over yet,” she said.