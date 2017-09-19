Serena Williams Pens Emotional Letter to Mom, Slams ‘Ignorant’ Body-Shamers

It’s been a week since Serena Williams shared the first photos of her and fiancé Alexis Ohanian’s baby girl, Alexis Jr., and today, Williams posted a heartfelt letter to her own mother, Oracene Price — while slamming body shamers at the same time.

After giving birth earlier this month to Alexis Jr., Williams shared another photo of her daughter, writing that she’s already seeing similarities between their bodies.

“I was looking at my daughter (OMG, yes, I have a daughter) and she has my arms and legs! My exact same strong, muscular, powerful, sensational arms and body. I don’t know how I would react if she has to go through what I’ve gone through since I was a 15 year old and even to this day,” Williams wrote on Reddit.

Williams, who is already back in her pre-pregnancy clothes, wrote about how she has been told that she looks like a man because of her athletic body.

“I’ve been called man because I appeared outwardly strong. It has been said that that I use drugs (No, I have always had far too much integrity to behave dishonestly in order to gain an advantage). It has been said I don’t belong in Women’s sports — that I belong in Men’s — because I look stronger than many other women do. (No, I just work hard and I was born with this bada-s body and proud of it).”

She then went on to thank her mom, telling her she didn’t know how she didn’t “go off on every single reporter, person, announcer and quite frankly, hater, who was too ignorant to understand the power of a black woman.”

“I am proud we were able to show them what some women look like. We don’t all look the same. We are curvy, strong, muscular, tall, small, just to name a few, and all the same: we are women and proud!”

“Thank you for being the role model I needed to endure all the hardships that I now regard as a challenges–ones that I enjoy. I hope to teach my baby Alexis Olympia the same, and have the same fortitude you have had.”

She finished by asking Price to help her grow to be as strong as her.

“Promise me, Mom, that you will continue to help. I’m not sure if I am as meek and strong as you are yet. I hope to get there one day. I love you dearly.”

Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian welcomed Alexis Olympia, Jr. on September 1. If the first month is any kind of indication, we can’t wait to see what other inspiring content Williams will throw our way throughout her journey as a mom.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @serenawilliams

