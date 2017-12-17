Celebrity Parents

Social Media Helps out Serena Williams With Baby Alexis’ Teething

Serena Williams’ daughter Alexis Olympia is teething, and she’s enlisted her army of fans online […]

Serena Williams‘ daughter Alexis Olympia is teething, and she’s enlisted her army of fans online to help her soothe her adorable infant.

“Teething- aka the devil – is so hard,” the tennis champion tweeted on Sunday. “Poor Alexis Olympia has been so uncomfortable. She cried so much (she never cries) I had to hold her until she fell asleep. I’ve tried amber beads… cold towels…. chew on mommies fingers…. homeopathic water (lol on that one) but……”

In the very next tweet, Williams said nothing is helping her.

“Nothing is working. It’s breaking my heart. I almost need my mom to come and hold me to sleep cause I’m so stressed. Help? Anyone??” she asked.

Of course, when you’re the greatest tennis player in the world with 7.2 million Instagram followers and 10.2 million Twitter followers, she got hundreds of suggestions.

“Try breast milk popsicles. Sometimes teething will interfere with eating and baby will be both hungry and in pain,” Twitter user Nadia Chante wrote. Her suggestion was seconded by another mother.

More than a few Twitter users suggested Williams take Alexis to a pediatrician if nothing works.

One mom suggested rubbing the baby’s gums or trying harder foods.

Here are some other suggestions Williams received from moms online.

The 36-year-old Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, welcomed Alexis in September. They married last month in New Orleans.

