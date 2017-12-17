Social Media Helps out Serena Williams With Baby Alexis’ Teething

Serena Williams‘ daughter Alexis Olympia is teething, and she’s enlisted her army of fans online to help her soothe her adorable infant.

“Teething- aka the devil – is so hard,” the tennis champion tweeted on Sunday. “Poor Alexis Olympia has been so uncomfortable. She cried so much (she never cries) I had to hold her until she fell asleep. I’ve tried amber beads… cold towels…. chew on mommies fingers…. homeopathic water (lol on that one) but……”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Teething- aka the devil – is so hard. Poor Alexis Olympia has been so uncomfortable. She cried so much (she never cries) I had to hold her until she fell asleep. I’ve tried amber beads… cold towels…. chew on mommies fingers…. homeopathic water (lol on that one) but…… pic.twitter.com/hCRMJ0RhUQ — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) December 17, 2017

In the very next tweet, Williams said nothing is helping her.

“Nothing is working. It’s breaking my heart. I almost need my mom to come and hold me to sleep cause I’m so stressed. Help? Anyone??” she asked.

Nothing is working. It’s breaking my heart. I almost need my mom to come and hold me to sleep cause I’m so stressed. Help? Anyone?? — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) December 17, 2017

Of course, when you’re the greatest tennis player in the world with 7.2 million Instagram followers and 10.2 million Twitter followers, she got hundreds of suggestions.

“Try breast milk popsicles. Sometimes teething will interfere with eating and baby will be both hungry and in pain,” Twitter user Nadia Chante wrote. Her suggestion was seconded by another mother.

Try breast milk popsicles. Sometimes teething will interfere with eating and baby will be both hungry and in pain. — Nadia Chante (@nadiachante) December 17, 2017

More than a few Twitter users suggested Williams take Alexis to a pediatrician if nothing works.

If crying is persistent, see pediatrician. It’s easy for an ear infection or other infection to sneak up. Teething makes babies irritable, but shouldn’t be persistent. — Courtney Powell (@CourtneyPowell) December 17, 2017

One mom suggested rubbing the baby’s gums or trying harder foods.

Rubbing her gums helps with the pain of teething. Also try some harder foods, like a chilled carrot because that will also help ease the pain. If nothing helps, children’s Motrin or any ibuprofen for babies should be okay — Santa’s Little Helper ☃️ (@MonteSpice) December 17, 2017

Here are some other suggestions Williams received from moms online.

If she’s teething place a small washcloth in the freezer and give it to her to chew! The cold will cause her gums to harden thereby lessening the pain of her teeth cutting the gums! It does get better my dear! #MommieChronicles — KNatzHutch (@natz_hutch) December 17, 2017

So I once had a pediatrician who recommended to put a little rum on my finger and rub it on the gums. I never tried it but I took a swig myself and it didn’t hurt. Hang in there!! — Jennifer Rockwood (@JenRockwoo) December 17, 2017

Stay on your breath 1st Ms. Serena, so you calm, breath 🌬, then try to put on some zen tones for the baby 👶🏽 — Fereshta Kazemi (@FereshtaKazemi) December 17, 2017

Call your mom for sure! Can’t hurt eh? — Alby (@thealbatrossa) December 17, 2017

The 36-year-old Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, welcomed Alexis in September. They married last month in New Orleans.

Photo credit: Instagram / @Serena Williams