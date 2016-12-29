Selma Blair Addresses In-Flight Outburst: ‘I Had a Total Psychotic Blackout’

Selma Blair is not shying away from talking about the shocking outburst that led to her being escorted off a plane on a stretcher in June.

The Legally Blonde actress explained the circumstances that led to her being removed from the Delta flight on The Talk.

“I am someone who should never drink and I rarely do and I don’t drink anymore, but I did. I was going through something. I had a glass of wine, someone gave me a pill that I thought was something that I had taken before, which I don’t take on a regular basis. It was something completely different,” she explained to the co-hosts. “A very bad choice and I had a total psychotic blackout.”

Blair had been traveling with her son and his father to celebrate Father’s Day in Cancun.

“It was horrible and frightening and I had empathy for myself actually afterwards because actually it was so out of character for me, especially now that I am a mother,” she recalled.

Blair was taken to a clinic and evaluated before being sent home a few hours after the ordeal. The next day she issued a public apology and explanation.

She is fully willing to admit she made a mistake, but is allowing herself to move on.

“Totally own it, it will not happen again,” she said.

She continued, “I keep it alive in me with me every day. I forgive myself, but I keep it alive like things can go really wrong and humiliating.”

That doesn’t mean she isn’t willing to find the humor in a rough situation. She shared an anecdote about a friend offering her a glass of champagne at a recent party. When she declined the alcohol and her friend persisted, Blair joked, “Google me.”