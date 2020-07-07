Nikki and Brie Bella Bare All for Joint Pregnancy Photoshoot

✖

In January, Brie Bella surprised her fans with her announcement that her and Daniel Bryan were expecting their second child together. Making it even more shocking, though, was the second announcement to follow, which was that her twin sister, Nikki Bella, was also pregnant. A little more than 37 weeks pregnant, the two revealed a joint pregnancy photoshoot.

In a black-and-white photo, Brie wrote on Instagram that this has been a "special" pregnancy since she has been able to experience it alongside her sister. She said to go through all of this uncertainty has been a "blessing." She admits at the beginning she wasn't sure how twin sisters would fare while pregnant together and whether or not they'd experience things at the same time, such as cravings and symptoms, but it turns out they've been equal in that as well, "It's crazy how identical our pregnancies have become." She said this is one she'll remember forever and is excited to see them nearing the end of the process and having the chance to meet her sister's son.

Nikki shared the same exact photo on her page, but a different message. Nikki said that she has "embraced the feeling of being uncomfortable knowing I am growing a life that will be one of my own." In regards to going through this with Brie, she called herself very lucky, "Goodness, I would say I am one lucky woman that God knew my timing of becoming a mom was divine." Along with the photo of the two of the two, each sister shared separate posts with themselves. Nikki also had one embracing her husband, Artem Chigvintsev, who also posted the photo on his Instagram. On his account, he complemented his wife, calling her "stunning" and that seeing her belly "makes me very happy." He did make light of the situation of his wife posing nude in front of cameras, writing, "What an experience taking pictures with Nicole being butt naked in front of the photographer that we just met."

While the two have been by their sides for much of the pregnancy, there have been times when it's just not possible to share every moment together, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic. Nikki shared an emotional moment in an interview with Entertainment Tonight where she went in for an important ultrasound but her husband was unable to come in due to social distancing and safety precautions.