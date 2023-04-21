Sean Lowe Reveals Son, 6, Was Bit on the Head by Family Dog, Needed Staple at ER

Sean Lowe's oldest child, son Samuel Thomas, 6, is recovering following a terrifying incident with their dog. The Bachelor alum revealed on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, April 19 that he and his wife Catherine Giudici Lowe were forced to rehome their beloved Bullmastiff Gus after a pair of incidents involving their children, including once incident in which the family dog bit Samuel on the side of the head.

Lowe, who shares sons Samuel, and Isaiah Hendrix, 5 next month, and daughter Mia Mejia, 3, with Giudici opened up about the difficult decision while answering fan questions on his Instagram Stories Wednesday. Lowe shared with fans, "Ya'll know how much I loved that dog. And he was such a great dog. Great with the kids, well-trained, and he was so full of love," before he added, "he showed a couple instanced of resource guarding in the past when he snapped at/bit Mia." Although Lowe and his wife attempted several different things to change Gus' behavior, things reached a head more recently when Gus bit Samuel, resulting in a trip to the hospital.

"We did everything in our power to keep it from happening again (the list is long). But one night several weeks ago, Samuel bent down to pet Gus and Gus bit him on the side of the head. The result was a trip to the E.R. and a staple in the head," he said. "So as much as I love that dog, I have to protect my kids first. But he's in a great home and we'll get to still see him occasionally. [By the way], I died a little on the inside."

The former collegiate football player went on to assure fans that Samuel is now "doing great." According to Lowe, "staple removed and he's fully healed." However, Lowe admitted that his son "misses his dog, too. And so do his brother and sister."

Gus, whom Lowe and his family adopted in in April 2022, now lives with the dog trainer Lowe previously turned to for help, the former Bachelor sharing that the pooch is "doing great. I miss him like you wouldn't believe, but one of my answered prayers was that he found a great home (in my mind, the best). My dog trainer asked if she could take him as her own personal dog." Lowe shared that Gus now "gets to go to work everyday and be around other dogs," adding that Gus' new mom "texted me the other day and said this pug hates all dogs except for Gus. Must be the close resemblance." Asked if his family will ever get another dog, Lowe said, "I'm sure we will but it won't be for a while. I'm a huge dog lover (Catherine would call it a sickness) but it'd feel like I was cheating on Gus if we got one anytime soon."