‘Bachelor’ Sean Lowe and Wife Catherine Giudici Welcome Baby No. 3

Bachelor Nation has one adorable new member after Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Lowe welcomed their third child, Mia, on Monday. The former Bachelor and his wife, whom he met and fell in love with on Season 17 of the ABC dating show, announced the birth of the newest member of their family with a pair of Instagram posts on their respective accounts. Giudice-Lowe kept things simple with her caption, writing, “Mama, Mia,” while Lowe provided a little more with his writing.

“I’ve always wanted a daddy’s girl and now I’ve got her,” he began. “Mia is healthy, Mama is doing great, and God is so good!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

It is the couple’s third child together. They first had two sons together. No details have been shared as to what the weight of Mia was as of this writing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catherine (Giudici) Lowe (@catherinegiudici) on Dec 23, 2019 at 4:32pm PST

The Lowe family announced in June they were expecting a little brother or sister for sons Samuel, 3, and Isaiah, 1, with Giudice telling PEOPLE at the time, “It was a complete surprise and I stared at the wall for a good 24 hours. I was like, ‘I just had one of these!’”

“Isaiah was 11 months old when we found out,” she added. “It was a little overwhelming to think about but we wanted a big family. This is just the way it was supposed to happen. So we’re excited.”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, Giudici explained that with the holidays and two little boys at home, she and her husband were feeling the pressure as they got closer to their birth of their third.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean Lowe (@seanloweksu) on Dec 23, 2019 at 4:58pm PST

“Well, we haven’t prepared much, because of all the chaos and Christmas coming up and our businesses,” she said. “I’ve definitely been preparing to be super present with my kids now because it’s going to be a very different chapter in a couple weeks.”

“We’re trying to sleep train Samuel so he’s not injuring the baby when it sleeps in our room because at three years old, Samuel’s definitely feeling more confident about doing whatever he wants at whatever time he wants,” the then-pregnant Bachelor alum explained. “So, we’re trying to just set boundaries and expectations for our family.”

Congratulations to the happy family!

Photo credit: Slaven Vlasic/WireImage/Getty