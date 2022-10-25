Scotty McCreery and Wife Gabi Welcome Baby Boy, First Child Together

Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi have welcomed a new member of the family. The country artist and his wife announced that their first child, son Merrick Avery McCreery, was born Monday, Oct. 24, at 4:34 a.m. in Raleigh, North Carolina. The baby, who will go by Avery, was named after Gabi's father, Merrick (Tre) Dugal III, and is "doing well," as is his mother, according to the family.

"Next to his mother, he is the most beautiful thing I've ever seen," McCreery said in a heartfelt statement Tuesday. "We have been waiting and preparing all year, and now we are so excited to have our little man here with us. We have begun a grand new adventure that will continue for the rest of our lives." The new father added of his wife, "Gabi was a total rock star during Avery's birth. I could not be more proud of her. She has already taken to motherhood like a champ. Part of my joy as his Dad is watching Gabi already crush it as his Mom."

On Instagram, the couple shared sweet photos from the hospital, writing in a joint caption that they had "never known a love like this." They continued, "Merrick 'Avery' McCreery joined us 11 days early on October 24th at 4:34am! 7 lbs 13oz of nothin but love." The happy family concluded with a message of gratitude. "Thank yall for all of your prayers during this exciting season of life! Healthy baby and a healthy mama! Praise God."

(Photo: Scotty McCreery)

McCreery is now on what he calls "paternity leave" from the road until his Nov. 30 show in Las Vegas at the Downtown Hoedown on Fremont Stree. The "It Matters to Her" artist and his wife tied the knot in 2018, and announced in June that they would be adding a new member of the family. "We always knew we wanted kids, but we always knew we wanted the first few years to travel and have time on the road, to see things and experience life," McCreery told PEOPLE at the time. "We've gotten to live a lot of life and do some cool things, so seems like now's a good time to settle down a little and expand the family."