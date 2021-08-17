Scotty McCreery to Tribute George Strait With New Song 'Damn Strait'

✖

Scotty McCreery's new album, Same Truck, is almost here, and the upcoming project will include a tribute to one of the country singer's personal heroes. As evidenced by its title, McCreery's song "Damn Strait" is a nod to country music icon George Strait, and McCreery told PopCulture.com that he was "freaking out" when he first heard the song.

"I was like, 'This is an amazing song,'" he said, sharing that he ran the track past friends and family, who also approved. "They all freaked out, and I was like 'Okay.' I just think it's so clever and cool; it's one of my favorites." The American Idol winner added to Everything Nash that he instantly knew he wanted to record the song. "For me, when I heard a song like ‘Damn Strait,’ I immediately raised my hand and said 'Me, me, me,'" he recalled. "It’s such a cool song, cleverly written and obviously I’m a massive George Strait fan, and so it just sounded so much like me."

McCreery first met Strait at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium at an event 10 years ago. "That was like, nuts to me!" he told PopCulture.com. "It was 2011, the label was doing a thing at the Ryman, I didn't even know he was gonna be there or was there, I get a tap on my shoulder, 'Hey, Scotty!' And I turned around and it's George freaking Strait! I was like, 'What?'" he said indicating his utter shock over the stunning encounter. "It was such a cool moment."

"Damn Strait" is one of two songs on the 12-song album that McCreery did not write, and he has previewed the song for fans during his You Time Tour, which is currently on the road. "God bless the king of country music y’all, how ’bout it George Strait," he told a July 30 crowd in Ventura, California, according to a video taken by a fan. "Tell you what, we’re all country music fans here, and that is the king so, I know everybody out there that loves country music has a George Strait story. They got a George Strait song that means something to them, take ’em back to a first dance, a first kiss, all those kinds of memories."

"My first country concert was George Strait, Reba McEntire and Lee Ann Womack," he shared. "Started off good, we all have those stories. We got a song on the next record… It’s just another one of them stories. The song’s called 'Damn Strait.'"

"Damn Strait you’re killing me man / you know I’ve always been your biggest fan / now I can’t even listen ’cause I’ll get to missing her / then the hurt gets worse," McCreery sang. "Damn Strait I used to love your songs / but now every time that one comes on / my heart gets broke in half / but do I wish I could get her back / Damn Strait."