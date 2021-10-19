‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Surprises Fans With Marriage

Schitt’s Creek star Sarah Levy is officially a married woman! The actress tied the knot to her longtime boyfriend Graham Outerbridge on Saturday. The happy news of the loved-up couple’s marriage was first shared by Levy’s brother and Schitt’s Creek co-star Dan Levy, who gave fans a first look at the celebration on Instagram.

Dan made the announcement with a black-and-white photo showing him and his sister hitting the dance floor following the ceremony. Levy, who starred as Twyla Sands opposite her brother’s David Rose in the hit sitcom, could be seen in her gorgeous white wedding dress, with Dan sprucing himself up in a white dress shirt and tie. He shared in the post’s caption, “my sister got married this weekend,” going on to joke that “this is absolutely not a photo of us screaming the lyrics to S Club Party on the dance floor.”

On his own account, Outerbridge, who humorously calls himself Gramp Ootterbrich on the social media platform, shared two romantic videos to his Instagram Story of him and his new bride slow dancing at the reception. Levy, meanwhile, confirmed the exciting news herself on Monday when she shared a black-and-white photo strip of her and her husband from their big day. She wrote in the caption, “bells are ringing. 10.16.2021.”

Ahead of the couple’s big day, Dan teased on his account that the pair was set to head down the aisle. In an Instagram Story post, he shared a photo of Outerbridge and his sister, who was seated next to cupcakes. A ring-shapedballoon in the background read, “Happily Ever After,” and Dan wrote over the image, “Sister getting married! Let’s go.”

While details of their relationship are relatively unknown, it is known that Levy and Outerbridge have been together since at least 2018, when the couple went Instagram official. At the time, Outerbridge shared an image from their Bermuda vacation together, with Levy later sharing a photo of them at Lake Placid, New York. Since making their relationship known, the couple has shared numerous tributes to one another, with Outerbridge just last month marking his now-wife’s birthday, writing, “I have 22 minutes to post this, but I could not be happier to spend Sept. 10th with this stunning birthday girl. I love you [Sarah Levy]. Have a wonderful Birthday. This photo is soy candid.”