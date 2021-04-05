‘Schitt's Creek’: Sarah Levy Weighs in on Potential Movie

✖

Is Schitt's Creek going to the big screen? There's been talk about the cast reuniting for a potential feature film, however, it's unclear if this will come to fruition. Sarah Levy, who played the café owner, Twyla, on the hit comedy series, said she would absolutely be on board for something like this.

"I keep hearing about a movie!" she said according to PEOPLE. "This remains to be seen, but I'm here for it if that's the case." The actress starred in the series alongside her brother Daniel Levy and father Eugene Levy — who co-created the series — for five years from 2015 to 2020. The family also starred alongside other big names like Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy. While the series appeared seamless, the concept behind the hilarious comedy was an on-going conversation at the "dinner table" long before it came to life.

"It's just been an ongoing conversation for close to a decade at this point, and so the success of it hasn't changed the conversations," Levy explained. "It was really just the quality of the show that was the most important part, and everything else was just the cherry on top," adding that there were "lots of conversations over the years around the dinner table."

Schitt's Creek was up for five SAG awards including outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series, while Daniel and Eugene were nominated in the outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series. Their co-stars O'Hara and Murphy were also nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series too. Schitt's Creek ended up taking home the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series Sunday evening, making this their final win since the series finale aired in 2020.

"Oh my goodness," Daniel said, as he sat next to his father and sister. "To get to share this award with my brilliant sister and my incredible dad is absolutely extraordinary. Thank you so much to SAG-AFTRA for this insane honor." He also thanked O'Hara and Murphy and noted, "What a way to say goodbye."

The hilarious comedy, with a touching ending, shines light on the Rose family, who happens to be out of touch with reality after falling from their rich and famous lifestyle into a brand new way of living. The show earned viewers on so many realms and their success has shown in almost every way possible.