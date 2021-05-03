Annie Murphy Is Pushing Dan Levy to Make a 'Schitt's Creek' Movie

✖

Annie Murphy wants to see the Rose family reunited. A little more than a year after Schitt's Creek came to an end, the actress admitted that she is among the throngs of people vying to see a movie spinoff of the popular sitcom, and she’s been shelling out the cash to make it happen.

Chatting with Us Weekly, the 35-year-old actress, who starred as Alexis Rose from 2015 until the show’s finale in April 2020, revealed that she has been bribing her former co-star and onscreen brother Dan Levy to make a Schitt's Creek movie happen. She told the outlet that she has been sending Levy, who co-created the series with his father, Eugene Levy, "$5 a day in the mail as a bribe," but as of now, she hasn't "heard back about a movie officially. But, oh, my God, I would be just over the moon if that ever came to pass because I miss everyone so much every day." Murphy quipped she would "pay a lot of money…just to see Moira again."

Schitt's Creek debuted in 2015 and ran for six seasons before concluding in April 2020. The hilarious sitcom followed the Rose family – video store magnate Johnny, his soap opera star wife Moira, and their two children, David and Alexis – who find themselves forced to leave their pampered lives behind them and move to the small-town of Schitt's Creek when they go completely broke. The series was a massive success and earned numerous awards, and in the more than a year since it came to an end, some talk has arisen about a potential movie. In April, Sarah Levy, who starred as café owner Twyla, said she would be "here" for a Schitt's Creek movie. While nothing is currently in the works, Murphy said she hopes a film would answer a few questions that are still lingering on her mind.

"Did David and Patrick adopt a kid? I sure hope Alexis doesn’t because I think she is perhaps not quite in that yet, but, I don’t know. I just want to see everyone on screen again and I will be a happy camper," she said of a potential film. "We were very lucky to have an amazing group of writers on this show. My mom and dad have been rewatching the show because they miss me and my mom keeps reminding me of lines that I’d completely forgotten about."

While fans will ultimately have to wait and see if a Murphy's bribing pays off, they can next catch the actress in AMC's comedy Kevin Can F**k Himself, where she will portray Allison, a sitcom wife who is plotting revenge on her dopey and critical husband, Kevin. Murphy said "the character is such a departure from Alexis" and the show is something she is "so proud" of and "really, really excited for people to see." All seasons of Schitt's Creek are available for streaming on Netflix. Kevin Can F**k Himself debuts on AMC on Sunday, June 20 at 9 p.m. ET.