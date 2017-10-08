‘Scandal’ Actress Katie Lowes Welcomes Son

Actress Katie Lowes of ABC‘s Scandal has a lot to be excited about!

The 36-year-old actress, who shared the news in May that she and husband, Adam Shapiro were expecting, announced the birth of her first child on her official Instagram Thursday.

“Baby’s‪ first [Scandal] Thursday‪![Adam Shapiro] and‪ I‪ are thrilled to welcome Albee Shapiro to our family! We’re happy & healthy!” she captioned the first photo alongside the hashtag, “baby gladiator.

Her husband, Adam also shared the same image to Instagram, with the caption, “And I can’t even begin to say how much I [heart] [Katie Lowes].”

Earlier this year, Lowes told Entertainment Tonight that she was excited to join her Scandal co-star in the “moms club,” saying that Kerry has been a “mentor to my life in every category.”

This past July, Washington joined Lowes at her baby shower and shared a snapshot of the two hugging.

“[Katie is] all light and love. What a blessed bundle! Thank you for allowing us to love you and celebrate you this weekend. I will never forget all the love in that room! I’m so excited for you. And always here for you.”