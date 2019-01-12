‘Saved by the Bell’ Alum Mario Lopez and Wife Expecting Third Child

Former Saved by the Bell star Mario Lopez and his wife, Courtney, are expecting their third child, the couple announced on Instagram Friday.

View this post on Instagram Lopez Family update… A post shared by Mario Lopez (@mariolopezextra) on Jan 11, 2019 at 9:38am PST

The Extra host shared a video with the announcement, teasing a “Lopez Family update” in the caption.

“Alright, Lopez fam bam update for ya,” Lopez, 45, said with Courtney, 36, and their children Gia, 8, and Dominic, 5. “I’m crazy with work as usual. Mrs. Lopez, what about you?”

“I’m having a baby,” Courtney sang as she lifted her shirt to reveal a baby bump and the children started screaming.

“That’s right!” Lopez said. “We are adding to the team. We are going to be a party of five.”

Lopez said they do not know the baby’s gender yet.

Courtney shared a gallery on her Instagram page, including a photo of Lopez kissing her baby bump. The gallery also included a photo of Gia wearing a “Big Sister” shirt and one of Dominic wearing a “Big Brother” shirt. The last photo shows their French Bulldog, Julio Cesar Chavez, wearing a “Big Brother shirt.

“Oh BABY!! Here we go again,” Courtney wrote, adding the hashtags “Lopez Party Of Five” and “Debuting In July.”

The news was met with an overwhelming response from Lopez’s fans, who could not wait to congratulate him.

“You guys are the cutest family ever! So Happy for You! Congrats,” one fan wrote.

“That’s awesome! Congratulations! Having 3 children is amazing,” another added.

“This warms my heart up,” another fan wrote. “You’re an inspiration to all dads out there and I definitely enjoy watching you raise your kiddos with so much love and discipline. Congratulations to your beautiful family.”

Lopez and Courtney married in December 2012, with Gia in attendance, notes Us Weekly. A few months after the wedding, Courtney told the magazine Lopez wanted to have four children, but she wanted to stop at three.

“Mario is trying to convince me to have four kids,” Courtney said at the time. “I said I would have three — that was pushing it.”

Lopez was previously married to Eve actress, Ali Landry for two weeks in April 2004.

The actor is best known for playing A.C. Slater on Saved By The Bell and its follow-up, Saved by the Bell: The College Years. He has been hosting Extra since 2008, and recently appeared in NCIS: New Orleans and Jane the Virgin.

On Jan. 1, Lopez’s dog competed in the AKC National Championship, presented by Royal Canin, which aired on Animal Planet.

