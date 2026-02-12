Savannah Guthrie’s Mom Appeared on ‘Today’ 3 Months Before Abduction, Now Sparking Worries at NBC

Three months before her mother Nancy’s abduction, TODAY show anchor Savannah Guthrie returned to her hometown of Tucson, Arizona, to appear alongside her beloved mother to discuss her idyllic upbringing. That footage is now reportedly haunting the Gutherie family as the search for Nancy, 84, nearly reaches two weeks.

The episode aired during the show in November, with Nancy describing Tucson as the city where her “soul is home,” and a city that centers family and community. She said the town was “gentle,” and she moved there in the 1970s.

Executives at NBC now reportedly fear that the feature may have inadvertently placed Nancy in danger, sources tell the Daily Mail. Family members were alerted that something was wrong with Nancy when she failed to show up at church on Feb. 1.

“There’s a lot of soul searching at NBC about whether their segment made Nancy a target,” a show source told the outlet. During the segment, Savannah described the feature as a “love letter to Tucson.” The family moved from Australia when Savannah was 2 and made it their permanent home. The Homecoming episode that featured Savannah and Nancy in Arizona was promoted as part of a broad plan to showcase the on-air talent’s backstories.

The segment did not feature Nancy’s home address or specifics about where she lives, but it remains a question and concern. Now due to what’s occurred, “people around here [at NBC] are going to think twice before putting their family on television at all,” the source added.

Investigators believe Nancy is still alive; however, her health could be at risk as she lives with a pacemaker and requires daily medication. The FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are part of the investigation. Investigators are looking into several theories. “Savannah has received many weird emails and social media messages over the year,” the source notes, adding, “If she thinks that they’re threatening or dangerous, she usually forwards them to the producers,” and that she typically receives “a few a month.”