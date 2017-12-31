Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Daughter Has Ice Skating Legend Michelle Kwan for a Teacher

Sarah Michelle Gellar‘s 8-year-old daughter Charlotte isn’t learning how to ice skate from just anyone. She’s learning from Olympian Michelle Kwan.

Gellar posted a gallery on Instagram Saturday, showing off her visit to East West Ice Palace in Artesia, California. While there with friend Elsa Marie Collins, the former Buffy The Vampire Slayer star spotted Kwan.

“EPIC DAY!!! When your daughters want to learn to ice skate (I mean really learn) who is better (or more qualified ) then the most decorated American skater in history – [Michelle Kwan],” Gellar wrote. “Thank you Michelle for a day, none of us will forget (no seriously my sore body won’t let me) She even taught the adults a few tricks!!! (Swipe to see- and check my insta story for more).”

Kwan became an owner of East West Ice Palace in 2005. The 37-year-old Torrance native is a five-time World Championship gold medalist and has two Olympic medals. she won silver at the 1998 Nagano Games and bronze at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games.

Gellar, who also shares five-year-old son Rocky with husband Freddie Prinze Jr., opened up about her parenting techniques to Today last month.

“I give zero (expletives),” she said about mom-shaming. “Parenting is the hardest thing. If one of my friends called me and said something, maybe I’d feel that way. Freddie once told me that if you read your good reviews, you have to read your bad reviews just as much.”

She said they don’t put up with spoiled or bratty behavior from their kids.

“Freddie thinks I’m harder on Charlotte and he’s harder on Rocky,” Gellar said. “We’re both very strict. Kids need limits. I would feel mommy-shamed if I raised a serial killer.”

She also said Charlotte developed a habit of asking for a cup of milk but wouldn’t drink it.

“So I told her that every time she’d ask me for a cup of milk and not drink it, I would take a quarter out of her piggy bank,” the actress said. “Someone has to pay for that milk.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @Sarah Michelle Gellar