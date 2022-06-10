Ryan Seacrest Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Girlfriend Aubrey Paige

✖

Ryan Seacrest stepped out with the lady of his life for the first time on a red carpet on June 9. The American Idol host walked alongside model Aubrey Paige at the premiere of Jennifer Lopez's new documentary, Halftime. Seacrest, 47, donned a navy, striped suit jacket with gray pants, while Paige, 23, opted for a patterned maxi dress. She previously attended events with Seacrest, including the LACMA 2022 Collectors Committee Gala in April, but the Halftime premiere was the first time they took photos together.

The couple were first linked in 2021 when they were spotted spending time together in the Hamptons. They've kept their relationship private, with the exception of Paige showing a few glimpses of their love on Instagram. The couple even rang in the new year together. "Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man," she captioned photos of the couple on New Year's Eve. "Wishing everyone love, happiness, safety & health in 2022."

Seacrest has also spoken briefly about his relationship on Live with Kelly and Ryan. Kelly Ripa first met Paige at a birthday party for her husband, Mark Consuelos, and was happy her co-host had love in his life. "Kelly said, 'We're all happy you're here and that you exist because we weren't sure there was somebody,'" Seacrest admitted on the show.

Seacrest has dated public figures in the past. His most high-profile relationship was with Julianne Hough. They split after three years of dating. She spoke about what she feels led to their split, noting that she felt at fault.

"Every relationship, there was nothing wrong or bad, but there was nothing right," she told Redbook in its Aug. 2014. "I had one foot out because I didn't want to get hurt. And I didn't say what was on my mind because I didn't want to ruffle any feathers."

Seacrest also dated model Shayna Taylor on and off for three years. They split three times throughout their relationship. He's also been linked to Shana Wall, Teri Hatcher, Jasmine Waltz, Renee Hall, and Hilary Cruz.