Ryan Lochte and Wife Kayla Rae Reid Expecting Their Second Child

U.S. Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte and his wife Kayla Rae Reid have announced that they are expecting their second child.

Lochte posted the news on his Instagram page, sharing a photo of his family along with a sonogram picture of their new addition.

“BOOM!!!! Baby number 2! Can’t wait to bring my fam of 4 to [Tokyo 2020],” he wrote in the post’s caption, then added the hashtags #blessed #Lochte4 #familyjustgotbigger

The couple — who already have one son, Caiden Zane Lochte — subsequently spoke to PEOPLE, saying that they are very excited about their forthcoming bundle of joy.

“Caiden is hands down the best part of our lives, so we can’t wait to grow our family together and watch him become a big brother!” they said excitedly.

Lochte and Reid — a former Playboy Playmate — began dating in 2015, and were engaged the following year. Reid gave birth to Caiden in 2017, and the couple married in private in January of this year. They later held a formal wedding ceremony for family and friends to attend in September.

While the gold medal-winning Olympian is flying high now, just a few short years ago he was experiencing one of the worst periods in his life.

During the 2016 Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Lochte and some of his teammates falsely claimed that they were robbed at gunpoint. It was later discovered that they were not robbed, but rather vandalized a gas station bathroom while under the influence of alcohol and had to pay for the damages.

He was ultimately suspended and also charged with providing a false claim of a robbery.

“After Rio, I was probably the most hated person in the world,” he told ESPN in 2017. “There were a couple of points where I was crying, thinking, ‘If I go to bed and never wake up, fine,’ ” he said, going on to confirm that he considered suicide at one point.

“Everything happens for a reason,” he then proclaimed. “Look, I was done with swimming back in 2013. I was drained, wiped out. Now I’ve found a new purpose with my son. This fire has been ignited, and it’s bigger than ever, and I’m just so excited because I know what’s going to happen in Tokyo. Everyone is going to have to watch out!”

At this time, Lochte and Reid do not appear to have announced an expected delivery date for their new baby.