Romeo Miller Rips Into Dad Master P, Accuses Him of Financial Wrongdoing

A social media spat between rappers Romeo Miller and Master P captivated fans this weekend as it strayed from personal matters into money issues. It started last week when Master P posted about the tragic death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss on Instagram, sparking outrage from his son. As the conflict continued escalating on Monday, it seems to have impacted Romeo's business deal with the brand Rap Snacks.

Master P posted an old video of Boss DJing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, along with a caption advising fans that "life is too short, appreciate your loved ones." His son responded in an Instagram Story post, accusing his father of hypocrisy and making empty gestures online. He wrote that he had seen his father "avoid his own children struggle with suicide and depression but post another man whom passed today that he doesn't even know. Y'all idols be lost. Better stop following the blind. Watch when it's revealed."

Some reports speculated that Miller was referencing his sister, Tytyana Miller, who passed away earlier this year from a fentanyl overdose at the age of 25. Others wondered if there was more going on behind the scenes that hadn't been revealed to the public yet. Regardless, 33-year-old Miller continued with more angry posts about his father, including a poem posted on Saturday.

"Why am I soaring, and my siblings are not? Probably because our father didn't give them the same time on the clock. Chase the money or chase the family? You can't do both because now you are gambling," he wrote.

Lil Romeo says he never touched his own money because it went to pay Master P’s taxes pic.twitter.com/0dPcTvk21n — Rain | Media | Publicist🇱🇷 (@BloggedByRain) December 18, 2022

Master P first responded in anger, writing: "This new generation of kids needs to stop blaming their parents for everything." However, he soon changed tactics and began offering apologies to Miller. He wrote: "Son, I love you. Stop trying to get people to feel sorry for you. And let's come up with a solution. You can come to talk to your father and your family like a man, you have kids, too. No family is perfect, but together with God, we can heal and get through this."

Miller responded to this with a denial. He wrote: "Stop trying to play the victim... I've tried to keep things in house. You are addicted to social media, and unfortunately, use this app as therapy." This is when he turned to the topic of money as well. He wrote: "I've never been paid for anything I've accomplished as Lil Romeo," adding that "all my siblings are broke" and that even he lives "month to month" on his earnings.

While the two continued to exchange insults and accusations online, the next major update came on Monday when Miller announced that he was now in contact with some of the people at Rap Snacks. He wrote that he will now be dealing directly with the company rather than going through his father as he has always done before. Meanwhile, Master P made one last video on Instagram that seemed to be his final word on the subject. Once again, he asked his son for a chance to work things out behind closed doors.