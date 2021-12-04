Master P Makes Major Request in Court Amid 8-Year Divorce Process

After eight years of divorce proceedings, Master P (born Percy Miller) is taking a large step in securing his split from his ex Sonya Miller by asking a judge to legally declare him as single. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the No Limit CEO says he and his ex have been separated for the better part of a decade and that there’s no reason they should be married anymore.

The rapper notes that Sonya initially started the divorce proceedings in 2013 after they split in 2010. He claims they settled all of their issues in 2016 and came to an agreement, but the paperwork somehow never made it back to the courts. Now, to push things along much faster so to speak, Master P has filed legal paperwork formally requesting that the two’s marriage be dissolved and that they’re both declared single.

Percy and Sonya tied the knot in 1989 and went on to have seven children together: Percy “Romeo” (1989), Vercy “Young V” (1991), Hercy (2002), and Mercy (2005), and daughters Tytana (1992) Inty (1993), and Itali (1999). Sonya had a rap career herself and released several records under the name Sonya C. She eventually gave up on her promising future in music to take care of the couple’s seven children. Sonya officially filed for divorce in 2013 after 25 years of marriage saying that her husband had been unfaithful to her throughout their union. After the breakup, Sonya went back to school, earning her degree in Theatre Arts, Journalism, and Photo Journalism at Pepperdine University.

Master P has one child outside of their marriage: Cymphonique Miller (1996). Her mother’s identity has never been shared with the public, but Cymphonique has worked in the public eye for some time, taking guest roles on Big Time Rush, Phineas and Ferb, How to Rock, and Winx Club. Her most recent work can be seen in the 2020 film Never and Again.

Percy opened up about the divorce once before in his appearance on the Wendy Williams Show. “In a relationship, things happen. People grow together, they grow apart. She definitely was there. We ain’t been in a relationship in seven years… I’m not mad at her. I love her,” he said.