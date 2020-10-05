Robin Thicke and Fiancee April Geary Expecting Third Child, Shows off Baby Bump in Beach Photo

✖

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary are preparing to welcome another child! The "Blurred Lines" singer and his model fiancée revealed Sunday that they were expecting their third baby together and Thicke's fourth child overall. Geary broke the big news on Instagram while showing off her baby bump in a sweet beach shot, captioning the photo, "Sorry we can’t hang out, there’s a pandemic & I’m pregnant... again. We love consistency!"

The model was met with celebratory comments from her friends and followers, many of whom joked that she was "forever" pregnant. "My POOKIE!!!! I’m so happy for you. You’re a good mother and you have the best sweetest babies," one person wrote, as another added, "Ahhh congrats!!! You are forever pregnant for reallll lol." Another joked that they would miss the speculation as to if Geary was pregnant from her fans, commenting, "i’m gonna miss the “is she pregnant” comments tbh. until next time (year?? yes??) my friend."

Geary's announcement comes a month after rumors of her pregnancy surfaced following her joke in May that she was looking to have another baby with her future husband. "GET ME PREGNANT AGAIN, Jk don't but like Omg. I mean, honestly, who does he think he is dropping a picture like this so casually? And not even warning me??? Like??? Meet me in the bedroom???" she captioned a steamy photo of her fiancé at the time.

Thicke and Geary's are parents already to daughters Lola Alain, 19 months, and Mia Love, 2, and The Masked Singer judge is also father to 10-year-old son Julian Fuego, whom he shares with ex-wife Paula Patton. Thicke, 43, and Geary, 25, got engaged on Christmas Eve 2018, just two months before Lola was born and changed their lives forever. The couple had started dating six years ago, shortly following his separation from Patton in February 2014.

In September, the two celebrated their anniversary, with Geary sharing a photo and video montage on Instagram showing some of the best moments of their time together. "Omg SIX years, two babies, one burned down house and one less appendix between us," she wrote in the caption. "I love you so much and I couldn't imagine my life without you." Praising Thicke as the best "father, partner, cook, lover" she knows, Geary noted just how special he must be to bring out her romantic side. "I know I'm rarely ever romantic or serious (lol) but you're truly my other half and you love me more than anyone ever has before," she concluded. "Forever & always [Robin Thicke]."