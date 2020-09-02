Robin Thicke's Fiance April Love Geary Pregnant With Their Third Child Together

✖

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary are expanding their family. On Wednesday, Us Weekly reported that Thicke and Geary are expecting their third child together. The couple is already parents to two daughters, 2-year-old Mia and 18-month-old Lola. This will be the fourth child for Thicke, who also shares 10-year-old son Julian with his ex-wife Paula Patton.

There haven't been too many other details about Geary's pregnancy just yet. But, as Us Weekly noted, this news comes a few months after the 25-year-old joked about wanting to expand her family with Thicke. In May, she reposted a back and white photo of the singer and wrote, "GET ME PREGNANT AGAIN, Jk don’t but like Omg. I mean honestly, who does he think he is dropping a picture like this so casually? And not even warning me??? Like??? Meet me in the bedroom???” The news also comes shortly after Geary posted a video on Instagram to celebrate her six-year anniversary with the "Blurred Lines" singer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on Sep 1, 2020 at 12:54pm PDT

"Omg SIX years, two babies, one burned down house and one less appendix between us," Geary wrote alongside a video that featured some of the couple's sweetest moments. " I love you so much and I couldn’t imagine my life without you. You’re the best father, partner, cook, lover! I know I’m rarely ever romantic or serious (lol) but you’re truly my other half and you love me more than anyone ever has before. Forever & always." Thicke and Geary began dating in 2014. He proposed to her four years later. The pair welcomed daughter Mia in February 2018 and daughter Lola in February 2019.

Prior to the birth of their second child, Thicke spoke with Us Weekly and noted that he loves to spoil his fiancée. At the time, he also opened up about bringing another child into the mix while also raising their baby, Mia. “I try to dote on her, but it’s never enough,” Thick explained in February of 2019. “You can never dote too much. When you already have a baby to take care of, you got plenty to do. So the closer we get now, we’re getting really excited and anxious. We’re very ready for this new baby to come.”