‘The Masked Singer’ Judge Robin Thicke Welcomes Second Child With April Love Geary

The Masked Singer judge Robin Thicke has welcomed his second child with fiancé April Love Geary.

Thicke posted a black-and-white Instagram photo of himself holding the infant shortly after her birth.

“Lola Alain Thicke was born this morning 2/26/19 at 8:21 am. Thank you God and April Love for this blessing!” Thicke wrote in a caption on the photo.

Thicke’s followers have since taken to his post to comment on the exciting news, with most congratulating the singer on his new baby.

“She’s precious and i LOOOVE her name! What a beautiful way to honor your amazing daddy! Congratulations!!!” one person wrote.

“Awww….congrats! She is Beautiful! Love how you spelled her middle name to honor your late father,” someone else commented.

“Awwww! Congrats! 2 little girls close in age. They will be best friends and have a big bro to look after them,” another fan gushed.

As a number of Thicke’s followers have pointed out, the new baby is named after the reality TV judge’s father Alan Thicke, who passed away in 2016.

Geary also shared a photo of the couple’s new baby as well, with she and Thicke appearing to be very happy parents.

“My beautiful baby girl, I’m already so in love with you! Your big sister is on her way to meet you,” Geary wrote in her comment on the photo.

A number of her followers have also commented with congratulatory messages as well, with one writing, “Congrats April & Robin. She is beautiful as her big sister. Blessings from South Africa. Lots of love.”

“I love this picture! You all look so happy, congrats on your beautiful little girl!” one other fan said, while someone else commented, “Oh my goodness! Eat her up! Congratulations! This is such a special time! Go, mama!”

It was revealed back in August that Thicke and Geary were expecting their second child together. The couple welcomed their oldest, Mia Love Thicke, in February 2018, which makes the two girls just barely over one year apart in age.

Thicke was previously married to actress Paula Patton for nine years, after the two began dating in there teens and then eventually wed in 2005. The couple have one son, Julian Fuego Thicke, who was born in August 2010.

Patton and Thicke went through a messy divorce in 2014 and 2015, wherein she alleged that he was an abusive drug addict. The couple then engaged in a custody battle that was settled in 2017.