Robert De Niro Says Girlfriend Tiffany Chen Does the 'Heavy Lifting' Raising Their Newborn Daughter

Robert De Niro is opening up about raising his newborn daughter with girlfriend Tiffany Chen after welcoming their little girl in April. The Killers of the Flower Moon actor, 80, admitted to The Guardian that parenting daughter Gia, who is his seventh child and his first with Chen, has been "going OK," but was still challenging.

"You never know what's going to happen," De Niro said of parenthood. "They surprise you." One thing De Niro is sure of, especially at his age, is that "it doesn't get easier." He added, "It is what it is. It's OK. I mean, I don't do the heavy lifting. I'm there, I support my girlfriend. But she does the work. And we have help, which is so important."

Asked if he enjoys fatherhood, De Niro responded enthusiastically, "Of course I do... [I enjoy] all of it! With a baby it's different to with my 11-year-old. My adult children. My grandchildren. It's all different." De Niro is also father to adult children Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, whom he shares with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott, as well as 27-year-old twin sons, Aaron and Julian, whom he welcomed with former girlfriend Toukie Smith. De Niro also shares son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen Grace, 11, with ex-wife Grace Hightower.

De Niro broke the news in May that he had recently become a father of seven, telling Gayle King on CBS Mornings that he and Chen were "over the moon" to welcome their little girl the month prior. Baby Gia then made her television debut during Chen's CBS Mornings interview with King in July, showing up briefly as Chen opened up about her postpartum complication of Bell's palsy, an unexplained episode of facial muscle weakness or paralysis, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Asked how her daughter had changed her life, the world-champion martial artist shared that Gia had "made it more fun" for her and De Niro. "Gia, what's your favorite Robert De Niro movie?" King then jokingly asked the little girl during her visit to the interview, to which Chen teased in response, "The one in the delivery room, where I'm the star!"