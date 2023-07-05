Robert De Niro Reacts to Death of His 19-Year-Old Grandson Leandro

Robert De Niro is grieving the loss of his beloved grandson, Leandro. The actor's daughter, Drena De Niro, confirmed Leandro died in a heartbreaking Instagram post she shared on July 2. In a statement to PEOPLE on July 3, the 79-year-old actor said, "I'm deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo."

Drena added in the statement: "It is with immeasurable shock and sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved son Leo. We thank you for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we are given privacy at this time to process this inconsolable grief."

A spokesperson for the NYPD's Deputy Commissioner of Public Information confirmed publicly that "an 18-year-old male was found unconscious, unresponsive, and was pronounced deceased by EMS on scene." Leandro was reportedly found on the porch in a chair after police received a 911 at around 2:23 p.m. on July 2. Drena is the oldest of Robert's seven children by his first wife, actress Diahnne Abbott.

De Niro made headlines in May when he confirmed that his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, recently gave birth to his seventh child, a baby girl they named Gia.

Drena confirmed Leandro's death on Instagram, writing in part: "You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don't know how to live without you but I'll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you."