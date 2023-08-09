Robert De Niro's Grandson Leandro's Cause of Death Revealed

Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez died from an accidental drug overdose. The 19-year-old died last month from the toxic effects of fentanyl, bromazolam, alprazolam, 7-aminoclonazepam, ketamine, and cocaine, according to the New York City chief medical examiner's office, per TMZ.

De Niro Rodriguez was found dead on Sunday, July 2 at the home he was house-sitting. Police said that they found one bag of cocaine, one straw with residue, two blue pills, and seven rectangular tablets believed to be Xanax near his body. His mother, Drena De Niro, later wrote on Instagram that "someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him. So for all these people still f-ing around selling and buying this s–, my son is gone forever."

A little more than a week after his passing, 20-year-old Sofia H. Marks was arrested in connection to the teen's death. She was arrested on July 13 on three counts of narcotics distribution stemming from the sale of drugs to De Niro Rodriguez, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement that at least one of the fake oxycodone pills sold by Marks was "taken by a teenager who subsequently died of a suspected overdose," though De Niro Rodriguez was not identified by name in court documents. Marks faced up to 20 years behind bars. Her trial is expected to begin later this month.

"My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly," De Niro Rodriguez's mother wrote in remembrance of her son. "You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don't know how to live without you but I'll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you."

De Niro, 79, said in a statement after his grandson's death, "I'm deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo."

Drena is the oldest of De Niro's seven children. Her mother is his first wife, actress Diahnne Abbott.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call the National Drug Helpline at (844) 289-0879.