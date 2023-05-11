Robert De Niro Shares First Photo of Baby Girl, Reveals Her Name

Robert De Niro is sharing more about the birth of his seventh child. The 79-year-old About My Father actor, who surprised fans Tuesday with the news that he had recently become a father once again, shared the first details of his daughter's birth with Gayle King on CBS Mornings. The Oscar winner is "over the moon" after welcoming daughter Gia Virginia Chen De Niro with girlfriend Tiffany Chen on Thursday, April 6, King told the audience, with Gia weighing in at 8 lbs., 6 oz. immediately after being born.

De Niro only revealed his big baby news to ET Canada this week when he corrected his interviewer who asked about his six children by saying he had "Seven, actually." The Taxi Driver actor later opened up about becoming a dad again to Extra, saying, "I'm OK with it. I'm good with it," and revealing that having a baby "never gets easier." He also added to Entertainment Tonight that life with his little one has been "great" so far.

Robert De Niro and his partner Tiffany Chen welcomed Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro in early April — and now, she’s making her national TV debut on #CBSMornings. https://t.co/OJJxGcEKlU pic.twitter.com/opiFRpWkRs — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) May 11, 2023

The actor even managed to keep the birth of his youngest private from his About My Father co-stars. Sebastian Maniscalco told Extra after the news of baby Gia's arrival broke, "I was informed today that he had the baby. I didn't know leading up to this that he was going to have a baby but ... God bless him." He added of De Niro, "He's a very soft-spoken individual, loves to spend time with his family and I'm happy for him."

De Niro welcomed his first child in 1976 with the birth of his son Raphael, who is now 46, with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott. De Niro would also adopt Abbott's daughter, Drena, during their relationship, who is now 51. The actor would go on to welcome twins Julian and Aaron, now 27, in 1988 with ex Toukie Smith, before fathering son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen, 11, with ex-wife Grace Hightower. The Casino star is also a grandfather, as Drena is a mother to 19-year-old Leo, who was born in 2005, and Raphael has become a father himself of two children – Ella and Alexandria – whom he shares with his ex-wife, Claudine DeMatos.

De Niro responded to a question about being a "cool dad" asked by ET Canada Monday that he's "OK," adding, "You know, my kids disagree with me at times, and they're respectful. My daughter, she's 11, she gives me grief sometimes and I argue with her. I adore her, but, you know. And my youngest now, that'll be more to come. But, that's what it is."