Who Is Tiffany Chen? Meet Robert De Niro's Girlfriend

Who is Robert De Niro's girlfriend? There were first sightings of the Academy Award winner with Tiffany Chen in August 2021, following a split with his ex-wife Grace Hightower in November 2018. Despite their affectionate outing, De Niro and Chen met years ago while filming The Intern together, which starred De Niro. Chen, a martial arts instructor, had a role in the movie. Although both De Niro and Chen have enjoyed European vacations and various outings with one another, neither has discussed their relationship publicly. De Niro revealed in May that he had welcomed a seventh child during an interview with ET Canada about parenting and his most recent film, About My Father, but did not indicate with whom. His About My Father costar Kim Cattrall confirmed shortly after that he and his Chen welcomed a child.

Chen has been highlighted in the media for her accomplishments as an acclaimed martial arts professional. In 2011, she gave Inside Kung-Fu Magazine an interview about the people who surround her. "Surrounding yourself with good people creates a symbiotic relationship that makes everyone's quality of life go up exponentially," she previously told the outlet. De Niro is the father of six children from previous relationships. He and his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, have two children, daughter Drena and son Raphael. The actor has twin sons, Julian and Aaron, with former girlfriend Toukie Smith, and has a daughter Grace and son Elliot with ex-wife Grace Hightower.

She is a martial arts instructor with a dance background

The martial arts pro has won dozens of gold medals and world titles throughout her career. Chen comes from a family of kung fu masters as the daughter of Grandmaster William C.C. Chen. "I never practiced tai chi with the intention of looking to fight. I learned the form, I learned some push hands, and then I started competing in push hands," recalled Chen, who competed in push hands for the first time at 16. As a competitive athlete aged 26, she was inducted into the martial arts magazine's Hall of Fame in February 2011. "My plan has always been to learn how to be as great as my father," she told the outlet. Chen's primary focus in martial arts stems from her dance background, including ballet and hula, and she started gymnastics and swimming at age five, according to her website. Chen began figure skating at age eight and won three gold medals at a regional competition at age 11. Looking to master her skill, she took ballroom dancing classes but soon discovered that tai chi was the key to improving her form.

Her first encounter with De Niro was in 2015 on a movie set

Her martial arts background led her to be cast in a role aligned with her skills, which led to her meeting the Oscar-winning actor for the first time. They met on the set of the 2015 film The Intern, where she played a Tai Chi instructor helping De Niro's character.

She and De Niro vacationed in the South of France

Their vacation in the South of France in August 2021 sparked romance rumors as they walked hand-in-hand down to a luxury yacht, where they joined friends. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, they are seen kissing on a luxury boat owned by De Niro's billionaire business partner James Packer.

She has been an important supporter of De Niro's career

According to a source, De Niro and Chen live together in Los Angeles, where he "maintains a busy work schedule." "He wrapped Wise Guys earlier this year," a source told PEOPLE. In addition, "Tiffany seemed supportive" and "visited the set" where her partner was working: "He seemed excited to have her around."

She and De Niro welcomed a daughter

De Niro announced his seventh child was born on April 6 during an interview with ET Canada about parenting and his film About My Father. Although the actor did not specify with whom he welcomed the child, his costar Cattrall confirmed it was Chen shortly afterward. During an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings on May 11, De Niro shared the first photo of his new daughter, Gia Virginia Chen De Niro. According to King, the couple is "over the moon" about their new addition.